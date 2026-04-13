SC orders quarry stoppage at Angat Watershed

Governor Daniel Fernando issued a statement on 13 April, citing that he fully supports and values the order of the SC regarding the Writ of Kalikasan and the TEPO against the quarrying operations of Halrey Construction, Inc. in the Angat River–Bustos Dam Watershed.

He said that environmental protection is part of his administration’s The People’s Agenda 10, adding that any activities that damage the environment and the protected forest reserve will not be tolerated and ignored.

Fernando has ordered the Bulacan Environment and Natural Resources Office (BENRO) to immediately review all related activities in the said subject. He also stated that the Provincial Government will help in the investigation conducted by pertinent agencies.

“Bilang Gobernador, malinaw ang aking personal na paninindigan noon pa man—walang puwang sa Lalawigan ng Bulacan ang anumang iligal na aktibidad na sisira sa ating kalikasan at maglalagay sa panganib sa kapakanan ng ating mamamayan. Ang Angat River–Bustos Dam Watershed ay hindi lamang likas-yaman — ito ay tubig, buhay, kabuhayan at kinabukasan ng ating mga mamamayan,” he said.