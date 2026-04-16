Bakun suspends mountain trekking because of forest fire

BAGUIO CITY-- Mountaineers and tourists have to wait as trekking activities at Mt. Gedgedayan in Barangay Poblacion, Bakun, Benguet have been indefinitely suspended by the Bakun municipal government.
The Executive Order No. 31, Series of 2026 was issued in direct response to reports of a forest fire breaking out in the area on 16 April 2026. Local authorities moved quickly to close the mountain to the public to prioritize safety and ensure that emergency teams can operate without interference.
The local government has strictly prohibited entry to Mt. Gedgedayan for all individuals with the exception of authorized emergency and fire response personnel. Residents and tourists are advised to stay vigilant, avoid the affected vicinity, and take necessary precautions against heat and smoke inhalation.
The suspension remains in effect until further notice, pending a full assessment of the environmental damage and fire containment.The move according to the officials is essential for both community protection and environmental preservation.
The municipal office appeal for the cooperation and understanding of the public as they prioritize the safety of the people and the protection of natural resources. Emergency responders are currently on-site conducting fire suppression and assessment operations.