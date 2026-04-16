Bakun suspends mountain trekking because of forest fire

The local government has strictly prohibited entry to Mt. Gedgedayan for all individuals with the exception of authorized emergency and fire response personnel. Residents and tourists are advised to stay vigilant, avoid the affected vicinity, and take necessary precautions against heat and smoke inhalation.

The suspension remains in effect until further notice, pending a full assessment of the environmental damage and fire containment.The move according to the officials is essential for both community protection and environmental preservation.

The municipal office appeal for the cooperation and understanding of the public as they prioritize the safety of the people and the protection of natural resources. Emergency responders are currently on-site conducting fire suppression and assessment operations.