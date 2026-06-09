Cloud rat rescued, released in Cagayan Valley

According to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Cagayan Valley, the said bu-ot or gaddat was found inside the house of Jay Ar Sumagay, and was turned over to a Dennis Suva for temporary care.

When Suva reported the cloud rat on social media, the DENR CENRO Alcala immediately identified the animal and conducted necessary actions to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the said large rodent.

With the coordination of the DENR and concerned individuals, a responsive action was immediately taken to retrieve the animal. Before it was released, the cloud rat underwent a checkup with veterinary Dr. Winalyn Vuelta to ensure the animal is in good condition.

After checking, the animal was then release at the forested area of Lipit Canyon in J. Pallagao, Baggao, an area conducive and safe sanctuary of native wildlife species.

Cloud rats are a diverse group of large, tree-dwelling, nocturnal rodents endemic exclusively to the cloud forests of the Philippines.

Belonging to the family Muridae, these gentle animals are considered the largest and most spectacular murids in the world, often described as having a slow-moving, calm, and almost teddy-bear-like appearance.