Wildlife rescued in anti-trafficking operation

The operation stemmed from verified intelligence reports on the illegal transport and trade of wildlife. During an inspection of a temporary holding facility and residential compound in Purok Silangan, authorities found various wildlife species confined in wooden crates and wire cages, allegedly prepared for distribution.

Several individuals believed to be involved in the operation fled before authorities arrived and remain unidentified.

Recovered animals included 14 Eclectus parrots, 18 Black-capped lories, 11 Victoria crowned pigeons, three wallabies, three Rufous hornbills, two Sulphur-crested cockatoos, one Black lory, and one White-bellied sea eagle, a native species classified as vulnerable under DENR regulations.

Authorities said the wildlife were being kept without permits required under Republic Act 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act. Investigators also noted that the volume and variety of species, along with transport-ready containers, suggested possible commercial trading activities.

The operation was led by the CIDG Sarangani Provincial Office under Police Major Julius A. Vallejo in coordination with DENR-CENRO Glan headed by Forester Franklin M. Lebrilla. Wildlife identification was conducted by Dr. Roy O. Mejorada of the Protected Area Management Office-Sarangani Bay Protected Seascape.

Following the inventory, 51 specimens were turned over to CIDG Sarangani as evidence, while the White-bellied sea eagle was transferred to the Sarangani Environmental Conservation and Protection Center for veterinary care.