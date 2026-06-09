Bo's Coffee marks 30 years with P30 iced coffee promo

The offer is available on June 10, 12, 24 and 26, and July 1 and 3 at all Bo's Coffee branches nationwide through credit card, debit card and e-wallet transactions.

Alongside the anniversary promotion, the company has launched its "Lakbay Tasa" Origin Flavors campaign, headlined by the new Buko Pandan Series featuring the Buko Pandan Brew and Buko Pandan Freeze. Inspired by the classic Filipino dessert, the drinks combine familiar local flavors with Bo's Coffee's signature brews.

The anniversary lineup also includes Mango Calamansi Cheesecake, Mango Calamansi Muffin, Trail Mix Cookies and Coffee Cake, all designed to evoke nostalgic Filipino flavors.

Bo's Coffee is also spotlighting regional delicacies through exclusive offerings available in select locations. Customers can look forward to products inspired by Bicol's pili, Pangasinan's tupig, Leyte's moron, Laguna's espasol and buko pie, and Mindanao's durian, with launches scheduled throughout the anniversary season.

The Buko Pandan Series will be available from June 8 to August 31, while the Mango Calamansi Cheesecake, Mango Calamansi Muffin and Trail Mix Cookies will be offered from June 15 to August 30. The Coffee Cake will be available from June 28 to September 30.

With more than 200 stores across the Philippines and a growing presence in the Middle East, Bo's Coffee said the anniversary celebration is a tribute to the coffee farmers, communities, partners and customers who have supported the brand over the past three decades.

The company encouraged customers to follow its official social media channels for updates on regional launches and participating stores as the anniversary celebration continues in the coming months.