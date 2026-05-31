SM’s ‘Ube Nation’ puts spotlight on Filipino flavors nationwide

The campaign also highlights regional specialties across the country. In SM City Baguio, established local brands continue to offer traditional ube favorites popular among both residents and tourists. In Pampanga and Clark, shoppers can find classic ube halaya and ube cakes, while stores in Davao feature ube ensaymada, cheese rolls and milkshakes.

SM said the campaign reflects how Filipino food traditions continue to evolve through modern interpretations. Traditional merienda staples such as pandesal, champorado and halaya are being reimagined alongside café-style desserts and social media-driven food trends.

The promotion also extends to cold treats and beverages, with participating outlets offering ube-flavored gelato, ice cream, lattes and shakes as part of seasonal food selections. Several merchants are also offering exclusive promotions through the SM Malls Online app.

Ube’s international popularity has helped elevate Filipino cuisine on the global stage, with the ingredient becoming a staple in cafés, bakeries and dessert shops abroad. SM’s campaign taps into that growing interest while highlighting the ingredient’s local roots and cultural significance.

From traditional Filipino delicacies to modern café creations, Ube Nation aims to showcase the versatility of ube while encouraging consumers to rediscover a flavor deeply embedded in Philippine culinary culture.