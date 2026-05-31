SM’s ‘Ube Nation’ puts spotlight on Filipino flavors nationwide

SM Supermalls is celebrating one of the country’s most beloved flavors through its “Ube Nation” campaign, bringing together a wide range of purple yam-inspired treats from cafés, bakeries and restaurants across its malls nationwide.
The initiative highlights the growing popularity of ube, a distinctly Filipino ingredient that has evolved from a traditional merienda staple into a global culinary trend known for its vibrant color, versatility and signature sweetness.
According to SM Supermalls, Ube Nation showcases both classic Filipino desserts and contemporary creations, allowing shoppers to explore a variety of flavors and interpretations of the iconic purple yam. The campaign forms part of the mall chain’s food and lifestyle offerings aimed at promoting local tastes while responding to changing consumer preferences.
Among the featured offerings at different SM malls are ube cakes, donuts, cookies, pastries, milkshakes, gelato, ice cream and specialty beverages. At SM Mall of Asia, shoppers can find treats such as ube velvet donuts, cloud cakes and ube-inspired tarts, while SM North EDSA features specialty cookies combining ube with flavors such as coffee, queso and browned butter.
The campaign also highlights regional specialties across the country. In SM City Baguio, established local brands continue to offer traditional ube favorites popular among both residents and tourists. In Pampanga and Clark, shoppers can find classic ube halaya and ube cakes, while stores in Davao feature ube ensaymada, cheese rolls and milkshakes.
SM said the campaign reflects how Filipino food traditions continue to evolve through modern interpretations. Traditional merienda staples such as pandesal, champorado and halaya are being reimagined alongside café-style desserts and social media-driven food trends.
The promotion also extends to cold treats and beverages, with participating outlets offering ube-flavored gelato, ice cream, lattes and shakes as part of seasonal food selections. Several merchants are also offering exclusive promotions through the SM Malls Online app.
Ube’s international popularity has helped elevate Filipino cuisine on the global stage, with the ingredient becoming a staple in cafés, bakeries and dessert shops abroad. SM’s campaign taps into that growing interest while highlighting the ingredient’s local roots and cultural significance.
From traditional Filipino delicacies to modern café creations, Ube Nation aims to showcase the versatility of ube while encouraging consumers to rediscover a flavor deeply embedded in Philippine culinary culture.