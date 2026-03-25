Pickup Coffee turns 4, eyes franchising growth

This year, Pickup celebrated by hitting 500 branches nationwide — a milestone that underscores how deeply it is woven into daily routines, from morning pickups to midafternoon boosts.

But it’s not stopping there. Fans of the brand have something new to be excited about: franchising is officially open in 2026, a big shift for the brand that until recently operated mostly companyowned outlets.

Interest is growing among entrepreneurs looking to bring the concept to more neighborhoods —and Pickup is expected to showcase these opportunities at franchise events this year.