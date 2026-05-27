BOC disposes four remaining Discaya vehicles

The sale is expected to generate total proceeds amounting to P12,346,000, with the four Discaya vehicles accounting for P12,276,000.

With the disposal of the remaining vehicles, the BOC has fully disposed of all 13 seized Discaya vehicles. These proceeds will also be remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury bringing the total value to P114,744,884.15.

“Today’s completion of the disposal of all remaining Discaya vehicles reflects the Bureau’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and decisive action in the management of forfeited assets. More importantly, it demonstrates our continued efforts to ensure that government resources are properly utilized in a manner that serves the best interests of the Filipino people,” BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.

The BOC said the negotiated sale forms part of the bureau’s continuing commitment to the transparent, lawful, and efficient disposition of abandoned and forfeited goods in accordance with existing customs laws, rules, and regulations.

The bureau added that the negotiated sale remains subject to the approval of the Secretary of the Department of Finance pursuant to Customs Memorandum Order No. 26-2020.