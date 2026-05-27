BOC disposes four remaining Discaya vehicles

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Wednesday said that it concluded the negotiated sale of abandoned and forfeited goods, including the remaining four luxury vehicles previously linked to the Discaya family.
In a statement, the BOC said negotiated sale covered twenty-one sale lots from participating ports, namely the Port of Manila, Port of Cagayan De Oro, and Manila International Container Port. The sale lots included various forfeited goods such as luxury vehicles, truck replacement parts, steel tubes, and assorted items.
A total of five sale lots were successfully disposed of through the negotiated sale, including one Volvo XC90 2009 valued at P70,000 and the four remaining Discaya vehicles, namely: a 2022 GMC XL Yukon Denali (P3.209 million), a 2021 Cadillac Escalade (P3.750 million), a 2022 Maserati Levante Modena (P2.008 million), and a 2022 GMC Yukon Denali (P3.309 million).
The sale is expected to generate total proceeds amounting to P12,346,000, with the four Discaya vehicles accounting for P12,276,000.
With the disposal of the remaining vehicles, the BOC has fully disposed of all 13 seized Discaya vehicles. These proceeds will also be remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury bringing the total value to P114,744,884.15.
“Today’s completion of the disposal of all remaining Discaya vehicles reflects the Bureau’s firm commitment to transparency, accountability, and decisive action in the management of forfeited assets. More importantly, it demonstrates our continued efforts to ensure that government resources are properly utilized in a manner that serves the best interests of the Filipino people,” BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.
The BOC said the negotiated sale forms part of the bureau’s continuing commitment to the transparent, lawful, and efficient disposition of abandoned and forfeited goods in accordance with existing customs laws, rules, and regulations.
The bureau added that the negotiated sale remains subject to the approval of the Secretary of the Department of Finance pursuant to Customs Memorandum Order No. 26-2020.