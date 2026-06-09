BoC donates forfeited goods, vehicles

The Bureau of Customs (BoC) announced Tuesday that it is speeding up the lawful donation of confiscated and forfeited goods to government agencies and accredited organizations for nationwide distribution.
During a recent Collectors Conference, Melon Carlo Santiago, director of the Port Operations Service, said multiple ports are processing a wide variety of essential items for immediate community use.
The inventory includes clothing, footwear, school supplies, tents, and multifunction mobile power supply units.
Customs officials said the items will be dispatched to support education and boost disaster-preparedness, particularly in underserved and disaster-prone regions.
In addition to consumer goods, the bureau is allocating larger forfeited assets — including seized petroleum products, vehicles, and marine vessels — to directly support broader government field operations.
The donation initiative spans several major collection districts, including the Manila International Container Port, the Port of Manila and Ninoy Aquino International Airport.