Woman claims fiancé stitched engagement ring to her finger, sparking discussion on relationship abuse

According to the woman, she had been engaged to her fiancé for two years. Throughout their relationship, he was known for being meticulous about cleanliness, organization, and routines. While these habits initially appeared harmless, she said his behavior gradually became more controlling over time.

One recurring source of conflict was her engagement ring.

The woman recounted that after an exhausting day, she accidentally left her ring on a table and forgot to wear it. The first two times it happened, her fiancé reportedly forgave her and simply reminded her to put it back on.

However, she said the situation escalated during the third incident.

According to the post, her fiancé became angry and told her, “Gusto mo itahi ko sa daliri mo yan?” (“Do you want me to sew it onto your finger?”). Believing he was joking, she laughed off the remark, especially since they had already discussed the issue and she had apologized.

She later woke up feeling groggy and experiencing pain in her ring finger. Upon looking at her hand, she claimed she discovered that her engagement ring had been stitched onto her finger.

The alleged incident left her fearful and questioning the future of their relationship. While she expressed a desire to leave, she also shared concerns about how her fiancé might react, saying she feared his attachment issues could lead to further harm.

The post quickly gained attention online, with many users expressing shock and urging the woman to seek immediate help and prioritize her safety. Others pointed to the incident as an example of how controlling behavior can escalate into physical abuse.

The claims made in the Reddit post have not been independently verified.

For individuals experiencing abuse or threats of violence, assistance is available through Violence Against Women and Children (VAWC) hotlines, local authorities, and support organizations.