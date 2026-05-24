Evidence needed for psychological violence (1)

“Stated otherwise, to be considered psychological violence under Section 5(i), the act or acts of the accused must be done with the intent or purpose of causing the woman mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation. Moreover, jurisprudence has consistently underscored the distinction between the psychological violence committed by the perpetrator and the effect caused to or the damage sustained by the offended party.

“These are elements of a violation of Section 5(i) that the prosecution must also separately prove beyond a reasonable doubt. To establish the first, it is necessary to show proof of the commission of any of the acts enumerated in Section 5(i) or similar acts. Mental and emotional anguish, public ridicule and humiliation suffered by the woman, on the other hand, are established by her testimony, as these experiences are personal to her.

“In addition, it is absolutely necessary that there be a causal link between the acts complained of, the requisite criminal intent, and the mental or emotional anguish experienced by the woman. There must be proof that the woman’s mental or emotional anguish was a result of or directly attributable to the alleged acts intentionally committed by the accused for the exact purpose of inflicting emotional violence upon her.

“This is because, depending on the circumstances of each case and for varied reasons, actions of a husband or partner may or may not cause a woman mental or emotional anguish, public ridicule, or humiliation. Conversely, not every suffering or distress experienced by a woman in an intimate relationship could automatically be said to be intentionally caused by or directly attributable to her partner.

“As the threshold in criminal cases is proof beyond a reasonable doubt, there must necessarily be a strong causal connection between the acts of the accused, the criminal intent to inflict the violence, and the mental and emotional anguish suffered by the woman.”

The facts and redacted quoted portion of the decision are from SC G.R. 228741 (23 April 2025).