White Party Manila: Reigniting an iconic queer event

Set for 27 June at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, White Party Manila: Reignite promises a spectacular night of fashion, music, advocacy and surprise celebrity performances. Part of the proceeds will go to LoveYourself, Inc. to support its HIV/AIDS awareness, prevention, testing and treatment programs.

A tradition in white

White-themed gatherings have been held in France since the 1800s, but the White Party as an LGBTIQ+ event traces its roots to Miami, Florida, where it began in 1985 as a fundraiser for HIV/AIDS initiatives. Its all-white dress code came to symbolize unity, solidarity and remembrance.

White Party Miami eventually became a major queer social and advocacy event, drawing thousands of attendees, including celebrities, and helping define the white party as a global expression of queer pride and visibility.

Similar celebrations soon emerged in other parts of the United States. In 1989, gay party impresario Jeffrey Sanker founded the Palm Springs White Party as a gathering of friends at the Marquis Villas Resort in California. Over time, it grew into a weekend-long celebration with multiple events across the city and thousands of participants, helping popularize the circuit party format while promoting diversity, visibility and acceptance.

The White Party concept eventually reached other parts of the world. In the Philippines, White Party Manila was first held in 2001 to promote local businesses in Manila district of Malate, while also advancing LGBTIQ+ advocacies. Held at the corner of Julio Nakpil and Maria Orosa Streets, it became one of the most anticipated events of Pride Month. Later editions were mounted at the World Trade Center in Pasay City before the event went on hiatus.

In 2015, White Party Bangkok debuted in Thailand, further showing how the tradition had grown from a local advocacy gathering into a global celebration of queer pride, community and visibility.

Reignited Pride

White Party Manila: Reignite is organized by events company Mentorque Productions in partnership with LoveYourself, Inc., a leading LGBTIQ+ health advocacy organization.

“The work we have done since 2008 has brought us to this moment. White Party Manila: Reignite is not just another event for us. It is a continuation of everything we built, everything we believe in, and everything we still want to do for the community,” said Bryan Dy, founder and managing director of Mentorque Productions, who promised that the comeback will be the biggest White Party Manila yet.

“It will be a one-time experience created for people to celebrate freely, safely and proudly. We are creating a space where you can feel safe, where you can be seen, where you can be whoever you are and where you can celebrate without fear — a space where music, fashion, creativity, advocacy and community come together,” he added.

Among the acts expected to perform at Reignite are Ben&Ben, Maki, Marina Summers and Gloc-9. Joining the celebration are allies Janella Salvador and Chie Filomeno, along with LoveYourself ambassadors and volunteers, including Joy Barcoma and Hannah Arnold.

A highlight of the event is the unveiling of the White Party Manila Collection by streetwear designer Bang Pineda, who also serves as the party’s creative director.

The Mentorque team described Vice Ganda as the ideal face of the comeback.

“Vice Ganda is the perfect person to represent everything White Party Manila stands for: authenticity, courage, and joy,” the team shared. “Having Vice as the face of this year’s comeback feels more meaningful, especially as we reignite the spirit of Pride through celebration, community, and purpose, while delivering a Pride night to remember.”

Vice Ganda expressed excitement over the return of one of the country’s most anticipated Pride events.

“I’m so excited for the party. White Party was really the party ten years ago. It was the most ‘unkabogable’ celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community at that time,” Vice said.

“Celebrating with everyone in white, seeing that sea of beautiful individuals, solid and united for a specific goal, is such a powerful experience. Converging together, meeting new friends, seeing everyone I haven’t seen in the longest time — ’yun talaga ’yung inaabangan ko (That’s really what I’m looking forward to),” Vice added.

For Dy, the return of White Party Manila is both a celebration and a call to action.

“This year, as a community, we are asking everyone to come together so that LoveYourself can do even more. Through White Party Manila: Reignite, proceeds from the event will help support their projects, programs, and future endeavors, allowing them to further reach and continue the important work they do for our community,” he said.

The comeback comes at a crucial time, as the Philippines continues to face a rising number of HIV infections, particularly among men who have sex with men. Against this backdrop, the work of LoveYourself remains vital — and White Party Manila: Reignite aims to turn celebration into solidarity, and Pride into purposeful action.