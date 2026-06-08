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Water recedes at coastal area of Kalamansig

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Sea water has receded in the coastal areas of Purok Ricsan at Barangay Poblacion of the coastal town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on 8 June 2026.

Water recedes at coastal area of Kalamansig
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Water recedes at coastal area of Kalamansig
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According to a video by vlogger Ms.Noraida, “Sitwasyon namin Dito sa purok Ricsan biglang nag lowtide ang dagat at bigla din mag high tide.”

Receding water at a coastline is a critical, natural warning sign of an impending tsunami, giving anyone on the beach as little as 5 minutes to flee to safety.

This dramatic retreat of the ocean is technically referred to as a tsunami drawback. It happens when the lowest part of the tsunami wave—the trough—reaches the shoreline before the highest point, or the crest.

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