Water recedes at coastal area of Kalamansig

According to a video by vlogger Ms.Noraida, “Sitwasyon namin Dito sa purok Ricsan biglang nag lowtide ang dagat at bigla din mag high tide.”

Receding water at a coastline is a critical, natural warning sign of an impending tsunami, giving anyone on the beach as little as 5 minutes to flee to safety.

This dramatic retreat of the ocean is technically referred to as a tsunami drawback. It happens when the lowest part of the tsunami wave—the trough—reaches the shoreline before the highest point, or the crest.