SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
NATION

UP Diliman leads CPA board exam with topnotcher

The iconic Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines Manila stands draped in a Pride flag along Padre Faura Street, as the campus joins nationwide celebrations of Pride Month on 23 June 2025—symbolizing solidarity, freedom, and inclusivity.
The iconic Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines Manila stands draped in a Pride flag along Padre Faura Street, as the campus joins nationwide celebrations of Pride Month on 23 June 2025—symbolizing solidarity, freedom, and inclusivity.Photo by Toto Lozano for DAILY TRIBUNE
Published on

Seventy-three of 84 University of the Philippines (UP) graduates passed the May 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination, with UP Diliman emerging as the country's only top-performing school.

The iconic Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines Manila stands draped in a Pride flag along Padre Faura Street, as the campus joins nationwide celebrations of Pride Month on 23 June 2025—symbolizing solidarity, freedom, and inclusivity.
COMPLETE LIST: Certified Public Accountants Licensure Exam results

UP Diliman posted a 98.15% passing rate after 53 of 54 examinees passed. Its graduate, James Al Alcayde Serondo, topped the exam with a score of 91.17%.

The iconic Oblation statue at the University of the Philippines Manila stands draped in a Pride flag along Padre Faura Street, as the campus joins nationwide celebrations of Pride Month on 23 June 2025—symbolizing solidarity, freedom, and inclusivity.
PRC: 1,954 pass March 2026 Physicians Licensure Exam

UP Visayas recorded an 86.67% passing rate, with 13 passers and one conditional passer out of 15 examinees, while UP Tacloban produced seven passers and two conditional passers among 15 examinees.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph