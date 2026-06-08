UP Diliman leads CPA board exam with topnotcher

Seventy-three of 84 University of the Philippines (UP) graduates passed the May 2026 Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination, with UP Diliman emerging as the country's only top-performing school.
UP Diliman posted a 98.15% passing rate after 53 of 54 examinees passed. Its graduate, James Al Alcayde Serondo, topped the exam with a score of 91.17%.
UP Visayas recorded an 86.67% passing rate, with 13 passers and one conditional passer out of 15 examinees, while UP Tacloban produced seven passers and two conditional passers among 15 examinees.