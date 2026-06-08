Tsunami batters coastal village in Sultan Kudarat after powerful quake

Video footage captured by Anthony Gaña showed floodwaters inundating homes while damaged fishing boats and debris littered the coastal community, adding to the destruction caused by the powerful earthquake.

Barangay Sta. Clara, officially known as Bantogon, is a coastal village facing the Celebes Sea. The area is known for its rich marine biodiversity and is recognized by conservation groups for its role in protecting the giant shipworm (Kuphus polythalamia), one of the world's rarest marine species.

Local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as emergency response and relief operations continue in affected areas.