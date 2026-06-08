Strong water current damages boats, infrastructure in Kalamansig

Strong water current from the sea damaged boats and other coastal infrastructures at Barangay Sta. Clara in the coastal town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on 8 June 2026.
A video by Samroud Vlog showed strong water current pushing boats towards the shore, damaging the boats and the infrastructure surrounding the area.
The said current was caused by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Mindanao island this morning. The massive offshore tremor struck at a depth of 10 to 35 kilometers near Sarangani province, toppling multiple buildings in General Santos City and triggering regional tsunami warnings.
Kalamansig is a coastal, first-class municipality located in the province of Sultan Kudarat, Philippines. Known for its rich marine sanctuaries and agricultural landscape, the town spans a land area of 699.20 square kilometers along the western coastline of Mindanao.