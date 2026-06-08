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Strong water current damages boats, infrastructure in Kalamansig

Strong water current damages boats, infrastructure in Kalamansig
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Strong water current from the sea damaged boats and other coastal infrastructures at Barangay Sta. Clara in the coastal town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on 8 June 2026.

A video by Samroud Vlog showed strong water current pushing boats towards the shore, damaging the boats and the infrastructure surrounding the area.

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Water recedes at coastal area of Kalamansig
Strong water current damages boats, infrastructure in Kalamansig
Powerful magnitude 7 earthquake hits Mindanao

The said current was caused by a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Mindanao island this morning. The massive offshore tremor struck at a depth of 10 to 35 kilometers near Sarangani province, toppling multiple buildings in General Santos City and triggering regional tsunami warnings.

Kalamansig is a coastal, first-class municipality located in the province of Sultan Kudarat, Philippines. Known for its rich marine sanctuaries and agricultural landscape, the town spans a land area of 699.20 square kilometers along the western coastline of Mindanao.

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