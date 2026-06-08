Manila coordinates emergency response, disaster aid

“This is part of the regular preparation of the Manila local government whenever there is a strong earthquake in the country, even if it is far from Metro Manila,” Domagoso said in a statement released by the city’s public information office.

The mayor also ordered the mobilization of a specialized response team for potential deployment to General Santos City, a southern commercial hub where local authorities reported structural collapses and ongoing rescue operations.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported that the tectonic quake struck at 7:37 a.m. at a depth of 33 kilometers off the coast of Maasim, Sarangani.

The tremor prompted tsunami warnings across nine southern provinces and sent students fleeing from classrooms on the first day of the academic year.

Emergency agencies nationwide heightened their postures Monday.