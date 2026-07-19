Instead, Garcia said the areas were classified based solely on their history of election-related violence in previous polls. He stressed that no current election-related incidents have been reported in these localities, although authorities continue to monitor them.

Under Comelec guidelines, areas under the red category are those facing serious threats from communist terrorist groups or other armed threat groups.

Garcia said security forces should focus on these areas to prevent possible violence and political conflicts among local candidates.

As of 15 July, the areas under the red category are:

Basilan: Al-Barka

Lanao del Sur: Bayang, Binidayan, Butig, Ganassi, Kapai, Lumbaca-Unayan, Lumbatan, Lumbayanague, Marantao, Marogong, Masiu, Mulondo, Pagayawan, Piagapo, Poona Bayabao, Pualas, Saguiaran, Sultan Dumalondong, Tagoloan, Tamparan, Taraka and Tubaran

Maguindanao del Norte: Datu Odin Sinsuat

Maguindanao del Sur: Pandag, Shariff Aguak, Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Special Geographic Area and Tugunan.

Another 27 areas remain under the "orange" category, indicating the possibility of disturbances despite having no election-related incidents in previous polls.

Garcia said the Comelec, together with other government agencies, will review the classifications weekly and make adjustments if necessary.

Meanwhile, Garcia clarified that the fatal shooting of a municipal councilor in Midsayap, Cotabato, and the hand grenade explosion in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur, were not election-related.

A municipal councilor from Barangay Salunayan, Midsayap, was shot dead on July 16, the first day of the election period for the BARMM parliamentary polls. Garcia, citing the initial police investigation, said the incident appeared to be personal in nature despite the victim residing within BARMM. He also noted that Cotabato City is not part of the autonomous region.

Garcia likewise said the grenade attack in Shariff Aguak, which injured two soldiers and three civilians, appeared to have specifically targeted Philippine Army personnel.

"If it were election-related, the targets would have been candidates or voters," he said.

The Comelec is now 90 percent ready for the BARMM parliamentary elections, with the printing of 2.3 million ballotsexpected to be completed on Sunday. Garcia said the ballots will then undergo a verification process that is expected to take about two weeks.