Sandigan opens Covid trial

Citing alleged irregularities in the transaction, the Office of the Ombudsman filed charges against Duque and Lao, including graft, grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

During a previous House Committee on Appropriations hearing, the former Department of Health chief said former President Rodrigo Duterte had influenced the decision to use the funds through the PS-DBM.

“Publicly, this was made by the President in our meetings in the weekly meeting or talk to the people,” Duque stated.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee also conducted its own investigation into the matter.

The committee cited findings by the Commission on Audit confirming that P41.46 billion was transferred from the Department of Health to the PS-DBM from March to December 2020.