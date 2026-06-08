New Hawaii trade office aims boosting food exports

She cited the rarity of the arrangement, saying “this is unique for a US state to establish an office outside its federal jurisdiction.”

The facility will be named the State of Hawaii Office in the Philippines-Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism.

It will be housed at the newly constructed, government-owned Dap-ayan Center in Laoag, near the provincial capitol.

“I am very hopeful and very positive that more progress will come to Ilocos Norte with our expanded international partnerships and advanced cooperation in trade, workforce development and investment,” Araneta-Marcos said.

The office is being set up in coordination with the provincial government. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green is expected to attend the formal inauguration, officials said.