Mindoro power infra to undergo rehab—Palace

Malacanang Palace on Monday announced that there is already an agreement to rehabilitate, modernize and develop Mindoro’s Power Transmission Infrastructure that would resolve the perennial problem of power outage at the said province.
Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. knows the agony that Mindorenos are facing.
“A signing of transpired last 25 May between the Maharlika Investment Corporation, National Power Corporation, National Transmission Corporation, and National Electrification Administration. This is to rehabilitate, modernize and develop Mindoro’s Power Transmission Infrastructure,” Castro said.
She said the Memorandum of Agreement is aimed at improving reliability and resiliency of the Mindoro small grid, support the island’s long-term energy requirements, and lay groundwork for eventual interconnection with the national grid.
“Aside from that, there was a project proposal from the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, amounting to P23.9 billion to establish submarine cable to connect Batangas and Oriental Mindoro. Target completion of the project is expected on January 2028. And the full Batangas-Mindoro 500 kV Interconnection and Backbone Project worth P90.6 billion to be completed by the end of 2030,” Castro said.
“So, sana po lahat ng mga proyekto at programa ng Pangulo ay maituloy o maipagpatuloy ng susunod na liderato,” she added. (RAFFY AYENG)