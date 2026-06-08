Mindoro power infra to undergo rehab—Palace

Malacanang Palace on Monday announced that there is already an agreement to rehabilitate, modernize and develop Mindoro’s Power Transmission Infrastructure that would resolve the perennial problem of power outage at the said province.

Palace press officer, Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro maintained that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. knows the agony that Mindorenos are facing.

“A signing of transpired last 25 May between the Maharlika Investment Corporation, National Power Corporation, National Transmission Corporation, and National Electrification Administration. This is to rehabilitate, modernize and develop Mindoro’s Power Transmission Infrastructure,” Castro said.