Filinvest pours P1-B for Mindanao solar power deal

Filinvest Group has launched a P1-billion utility-scale solar power project in Misamis Oriental, adding new renewable energy capacity in Mindanao as power demand continues to grow.

The project, developed by FDC Green Energy Corp. (FDC Green), a wholly owned subsidiary of FDC Utilities Inc. (FDCUI), is a 20.774-megawatt peak (MWp) solar facility located inside the PHIVIDEC Industrial Estate.

The facility is expected to generate about 30.2 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy annually, supporting the Department of Energy’s (DoE) projected 5.5 percent annual peak-demand growth through 2030.