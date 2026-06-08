Migrant workers’ contributions, vulnerabilities highlighted

“Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) bring in dollars to the country through their remittances that keep the economy afloat, especially in times of crisis,” Yangot said in an interview.

“We saw that during the pandemic. There were countries that registered zero income, but the Philippines remained afloat because of the OFWs’ contribution,” she added.

As part of the monthlong celebration, the department also collaborated with local religious leaders, asking churches across various denominations to dedicate their Sunday services to migrant workers.

While the events celebrated the economic impact of overseas labor, human rights advocates warned of the persistent dangers workers face abroad.

Romel Daguimol, the regional director for the Commission on Human Rights, cited that migrant workers remain highly vulnerable to abuses because they are outside the jurisdiction of Philippine law and subject to the legal systems of their host countries.

Daguimol said the most frequent violations reported by overseas workers involve nonpayment of salaries, arbitrary wage reductions and poor working conditions.

“Non-payment of wages and salaries is tantamount to slavery,” Daguimol said.

Because human rights are universal, Daguimol added that it is vital to educate all Filipinos that they possess rights that must be protected, regardless of where they are employed globally.