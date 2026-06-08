Israel, Iran trade fire for first time since truce

It followed weeks of negotiations seeking to bring about a definitive end to the regional war sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on 28 February.

No casualties have been reported so far in either Israel or Iran.

The attacks included a strike on an Iranian petrochemical complex and a missile attack on Israel by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

The Israeli military said it struck and dismantled Iranian defense systems deployed across several areas in the country.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalists in Jerusalem and the West Bank city of Ramallah heard a series of explosions and the Israeli army said it worked to intercept a new wave of Iranian missiles.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck Israel’s Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases “in response to a missile attack launched by the Zionist regime.”

Tehran blamed Washington for the resumption of fighting and said the flare-up would affect peace talks.

“No one believes that the Zionist regime would carry out any action without prior coordination and cooperation with the United States,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press conference in Tehran attended by AFP.

“It is perfectly natural that the diplomatic process initiated to put an end to this imposed war would be affected.”

Nonetheless, “diplomatic consultations are naturally continuing in all circumstances,” Baqaei added.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels meanwhile announced a missile attack on Israel on Monday, the first since early April, and declared a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, raising the spectre of a return to major disruption on the key route.

“We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea,” said a statement from the Houthis’ armed forces.

Trump called for calm from both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Iranians, but Israel accused Tehran of making a “grave mistake.”

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. He doesn’t call the shots,” Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday, referring to Netanyahu.