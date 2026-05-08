U.S., Iran trade fire

The latest violence threatens to unravel a fragile truce in effect since 8 April that brought an end to weeks of US-Israeli attacks on the Islamic republic, which has retaliated with strikes across the Middle East and by blocking the strait, a vital route for oil and gas shipments.

The United Arab Emirates said Friday that its air defenses were “engaging missile and drone attacks originating from Iran.”

Asked in Washington Thursday if the Iran ceasefire was still on, Trump said: “Yeah, it is. They trifled with us today. We blew them away. They trifled. I call that a trifle.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that Iranian forces launched “multiple missiles, drones and small boats” at the three US warships, but none were hit, and that it “eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible.”

“CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces,” it said.

For its part, Iran’s central military command accused the US of violating the ceasefire by attacking an oil tanker and another ship, saying Tehran’s forces “immediately and in retaliation attacked American military vessels.”

Trump this week fueled hopes of a deal, saying an agreement could be near even as he again threatened to return to bombing if Tehran refused to back down.

He doubled down on that stance after Thursday’s clash, posting on his Truth Social platform:

“We’ll knock them out a lot harder, and a lot more violently, in the future, if they don’t get their Deal signed, FAST!” he said.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran would communicate its position to mediator Pakistan “after finalizing its views.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had struck an optimistic tone prior to the exchanges of fire on Thursday, saying in televised remarks:

“I firmly believe that this ceasefire will turn into a long-term ceasefire.”