Free 3D-printed prosthetics provided to 22 residents

Governor Hermogenes Ebdane Jr. said the program reflects the provincial government’s commitment to expanding healthcare access across the province. Before receiving the prosthetics, beneficiaries completed a four-month process of medical consultations and custom fittings.

“The provincial government of Zambales is deeply grateful to everyone behind the success of this program for our fellow Zambaleños, especially those with disabilities,” Ebdane said.

“This is proof of our continuous cooperation to deliver services that bring hope, comfort and a better quality of life to our citizens,” he added.

The program was launched through the initiative of Dr. Cresencio T. Gonzales, the chief of the hospital, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the provincial government and Representative Doris Maniquiz.

Several local officials attended the handover ceremony, including San Antonio Mayor Arvin Antipolo, provincial social welfare officer Nadya T. Apostol, and executive assistant Larraine B. Rico.