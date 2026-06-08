Floats in focus

Poblacion Centro’s float carried the theme “Prayer for World Peace.” It was designed by John Neil Austria Pagcaliwagan, with digital art by Karisma Carmel Rosales Caraos. According to the group, the karosa combined tradition with fresh artistic vision, drawing inspiration from past floats while incorporating the creativity of a younger generation. Through it, they hoped to convey a message of hope, unity, love, healing and faith.

Poblacion East’s float, which took about three weeks to finish, revolved around blessing and thanksgiving, while Muzon Primero’s two floats carried an overall message of Mary as “bukal ng biyaya at reyna ng kaluwalhatian na umaakay sa sangkatauhan tungo sa liwanag ni Kristo (fountain of grace and queen of glory, who guides humanity toward the light of Christ).”

San Jose’s karosa celebrated the community as Pueblo Amante de Maria, a people devoted to the Virgin Mary. Its design incorporated Filipiniana elements, native materials and roses from the Sandaang Rosas para kay Inang Maria project. Concepcion’s float, meanwhile, depicted the local lore of Juana and the Holy Cross in Binukalan, as well as the Assumption of Mary.

Balagbag’s float was designed by its hermana, Ellen Pagsuyuin, with elements connected to her personal story. Poblacion West’s float, designed by architect Marlou Maranan, reminded the faithful that even amid darkness and trials, faith and prayer bring guidance, comfort, and the assurance that they are never alone.

For Dalipit West, the float was an expression of devotion honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary and Santa Cruz as guides toward Jesus and salvation. Its preparation reflected the unity and cooperation of the community.

Dominador East presented two floats. One depicted Our Lady of Remedy, while the other showed a simple house, symbolizing the peace and unity that begin in humble homes. The float also featured a flowing stream, representing the continuous grace, abundance and healing brought through prayer and the intercession of Our Lady of Remedy, and a globe symbolizing a prayer for world peace, beginning with harmony in the family and the community.

Dalipit East’s float celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Kapisanan ng Perlas ng Silangan. Inspired by the Pearl of the Orient, its lotus-like design, pearl, and shell symbolized the people of the barangay and their support for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The Dalipit East float was the last to leave the town proper. As residents dispersed and made their way home, it slowly traveled more than three kilometers back to its barangay, its lights still glowing along the dim highway.