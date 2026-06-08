Alitagtag’s Tapusan 2026: Bright karosas enliven Flores de Mayo tradition

Alitagtag’s Tapusan not only marks the end of Flores de Mayo but also the close of a month of religious activities and festivities in the town, such as the Pagtatagpo ng Magkapatid na Krus on 2 May, the fiesta of the sitio of Binukalan, and the town fiesta on 7 May. Its highlight is a procession in which the karosa, the carriages bearing images of the Virgin Mary, are transformed into large and elaborate floats.

The tradition is believed to have begun even before Alitagtag became a separate town from Bauan in 1910. Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary grew in the Philippines after Pope Pius IX declared the dogma of the Immaculate Conception on 8 December 1854, through the papal bull Ineffabilis Deus. Father Mariano Sevilla’s Flores de María ó Mariquit na Bulaclac later helped popularize Flores de Mayo, which was first held in Santa Cruz, Bulacan, in 1867. The practice eventually spread to other parts of the country, including Batangas.

Unlike celebrations organized mainly by the church or local government, Tapusan in Alitagtag is largely community-led. At the center of the festivity are the kapisanan from the town’s different barangays. By early or mid-May, Alitagtagueños begin preparing their floats. In many barangays, a hermana or hermano mayor, much like in town fiestas, helps finance the float, provides food for the workers and makes key decisions. The hermana or hermano mayor also leads the procession. In barangays without one, the kapisanan itself shoulders the cost of creating the float, whose theme and design change every year.