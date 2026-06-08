First Aeta medical technologist board passer honored in Pampanga

During the flag raising ceremony held at the Capitol Grounds in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga on 8 June 2026, Popatco was given recognition by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Piñeda for becoming the first Aeta student to pass the Medical Technologist board exam.

Popatco is one of the scholars of the Provincial Government of Pampanga. He was supported by the provincial government from his high school days up to his collegiate education. Rolan finished Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.

Today, he personally accepted the financial assistance from the governor as recognition for his achievement. Rolan is one of the 99 new board passers who were given support for their board review and examination expenses, which include 50 medical technologists and 49 civil engineers.

Pineda said that these new professionals are the treasures of Pampanga, adding that the provincial government will continue to fund the educational sector to create new Kapampangan leaders and open more opportunities and livelihood in the province.

“Patunay si Rolan na walang imposible para sa kabataang may pangarap, sipag, at tamang suporta,” the governor said.