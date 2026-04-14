292 trainees complete provincial short courses

Pineda lauded the trainees’ perseverance and encouraged them to pursue job opportunities both locally and abroad. Each graduate received P2,000 in cash assistance and a certificate of completion to support their transition into the workforce.

The provincial government also committed continued support by facilitating competency assessments for National Certificate II (NC II) through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), a certification that enhances employment prospects across various industries.

To further boost job placement efforts, the Pampanga Provincial Employment Office, in coordination with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), will assist graduates in finding employment opportunities aligned with their skills.

The training programs were implemented through the Provincial Government’s Manpower and Training Center in partnership with TESDA and Pampanga State University (PSU).

Courses completed include Automotive Servicing NC I (3), Automotive Servicing NC II (20), Domestic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Servicing (5), Electrical Installation and Maintenance (24), English Language and Call Center Training (14), Flux-Cored Arc Welding (number not specified), Gas Metal Arc Welding (16), Housekeeping NC II (Batch 1–5: 128 total), Heavy Equipment Operation (Loader/Hydraulic Excavator) (27), and Solar Installation (Off-Grid Set-Up) (14). Training durations ranged from three to 24 weeks depending on the course.

Among the graduates is 65-year-old Antonio Galura, a retired Bureau of Fire Protection Master Sergeant formerly assigned at the San Fernando District Jail. Seeking to remain productive and pursue opportunities abroad, he enrolled in the free Housekeeping NC II course offered by the provincial government, with plans to eventually join his children in New Zealand.