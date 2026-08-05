A nine-year-old child was critically injured on Aug. 3 after a .38-caliber pistol accidentally discharged while the child and a 13-year-old companion were playing inside a house in General Santos City, according to DepEd.

The department linked the incident to broader concerns about firearms involving minors, citing the fatal school shooting in Tacloban City on June 22 and separate cases in which students were found carrying handguns on school grounds.

Angara said the safety of learners depends not only on measures implemented in schools but also on precautions taken at home.

The education chief called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies to strengthen the implementation of responsible gun ownership measures, including stricter background checks, inspections of firearm storage and efforts to curb the circulation of illegal firearms.

DepEd also urged parents and guardians to discuss gun safety with their children, stressing that minors should be taught not to handle firearms and to immediately inform an adult if they encounter one.

The department reiterated that firearms, ammunition, bladed weapons and explosives remain prohibited in schools and school activities under DepEd Order No. 006, series of 2026, which sets guidelines for maintaining a safe learning environment.

Under the policy, schools are required to strengthen security measures, conduct risk assessments and coordinate with authorities when weapons are discovered on campus. The order also mandates the provision of psychosocial support for learners affected by incidents involving violence.

DepEd also cited its National Policy Framework on Learners and Schools as Zones of Peace, which recognizes learners as entitled to special protection and prohibits acts that threaten their safety and well-being.

The department said the recent incidents underscore the need to limit children's access to firearms and strengthen safeguards both at home and in schools.