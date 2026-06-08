Big name, big secret

Despite the red flags, the politician has steadily climbed the ladder, winning successive local and national posts with a strong machinery and alliances.

Detractors whisper that his camp has long buried or glossed over the citizenship timeline, relying on favorable rulings and political patronage to shield him from scrutiny that had toppled lesser figures.

Even now, murmurs persist in legal and political circles about a potential challenge that could unravel his career if seriously pursued. With stricter election watchdogs and rival factions always circling, the unresolved question over his natural-born status remains a ticking time bomb that few in his circle dare openly mention.

Bandwidth blues

Two technology titans are discovering that building the future is a lot easier than paying for it.

The bigger of the two, the one whose name rhymes with ambition and whose patriarch rhymes with persistence, remains the undisputed heavyweight. Its cash profit engine churns out more than its rival’s every single quarter. Its fixed-line tentacles reach deeper into every corner of the enterprise and household in the Philippines. In a raw size contest, it wins, hands down, every time.

But size, Nosy Tarsee was told, is not the same as comfort.

Thus, the bigger tower is carrying heavier walls. Its debt relative to equity is more than twice that of its smaller rival. Its ability to cover short-term obligations, what the bean counters call a current ratio, is barely half of what the competition shows.

And while its debt pile isn’t growing, it isn’t shrinking either. It is, as one sharp analyst might put it, holding the line. Heroic, perhaps. But not exactly a victory lap.

The smaller tower, built by a family that trades in quiet confidence and, these days, digital money tells a tidier story. Its revenues are growing faster. Its leverage is lower. Its debt is actually going down, not just staying put.

And buried inside its earnings is a rather remarkable fintech windfall, a mobile wallet empire that now accounts for roughly three out of every ten pesos of pre-tax income. That’s not an industry story anymore. That’s a financial services tale wearing a tech firm’s hat.

The capex picture adds another wrinkle. The smaller tower is still spending hard on its network, proportionally more than its bigger rival, yet somehow looks less financially stressed doing it.

The bigger tower has pulled back on spending, which is either admirable discipline after years of a building frenzy, or a quiet acknowledgment that the balance sheet cannot sustain the same pace. Probably both.

Both companies are profitable. Both generate enormous cash flows. Both operate in a country that cannot get enough data fast enough. Nobody is ringing alarm bells. Not yet.

But investors, as Nosy Tarsee has long observed, don’t just buy today’s snapshot. They buy the direction of travel. And right now, one tower is moving toward lighter debt and cleaner ratios, while the other is managing an inheritance of ambition that is proving expensive to service.

The irony is delicious. The company that built the larger network is now the one that needs more breathing room. The company that always played second fiddle is now conducting the more reassuring financial symphony.

In domestic telecoms, the signal war may be over. The balance-sheet war is just beginning. And in that quieter contest, smaller, it turns out, might be the smarter size to be.