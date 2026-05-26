Mines to mainlines

Nosy Tarsee has noticed how this veteran industrialist, long tied to mining and energy plays, is quietly positioning himself in a far more slippery and strategic realm: digital connectivity, cybersecurity and media distribution.

Through a board seat in a faded but reviving telecommunications outfit and connections within a certain capital group known for distressed-asset bets, this figure has become linked to two assets near the pulsing core of the modern economy: one legacy telecom survivor and one prominent digital-media platform.

The telecom in question has been suspended from trading since the early 2000s, remains under corporate rehabilitation, and still carries a fragile balance sheet: minimal cash, towering current liabilities, and a massive accumulated deficit.

Yet it recently posted a modest net income and scraped back into positive equity territory, as if the old fixed-line carcass has started to stir again.

The businessman isn’t just a passive director. He’s a hands-on operator who built his name turning around or partnering in resource and industrial assets, often alongside foreign and strategic allies.

His holding company spans renewables, agro-industries, and resorts, and he has a reputation for ambitious infrastructure bets that require deep pockets and clever alliances, exactly what this telecom’s fiber expansion dreams will require.

The company talks of massive additions to its network in terms of tens of thousands of fiber kilometers, targeted rollouts across key regions, and eventually reaching a huge chunk of the population.

The price tag totals several billion pesos. Whether this becomes a serious challenger to the telecom giants or remains a high-stakes option on the country’s digital future is the question Nosy Tarsee is asking.

This player is no longer content to stay only in the hard-asset world he mastered. The invisible arteries of data and information are calling.