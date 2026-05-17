A reunion of Holy Crosses in Batangas: Pagtatagpo ng Magkapatid na Krus ng Alitagtag at Bauan

I met Quitain as the parade made its way to Alitagtag Church. He explained that the subli was not originally part of the Pagtatagpo, which used to be marked mainly by a simple motorcade. He thought of incorporating the dance because subli itself is part of the lore of the Magkapatid na Krus.

The contingent stopped in front of the parish church, where another luwa was recited. From there, the procession continued on foot to the Binukalan Shrine in the barangay of Poblacion West, with the two crosses borne on the shoulders of devotees.

Dingin, in Binukalan, is regarded as the original home of the Holy Cross, which stood eight feet tall. According to legend, there were repeated attempts to uproot and move the cross, but all failed. Each time, the sky reportedly darkened, as though a storm were about to break. But when the people of Bauan wished to bring the cross to their church, the image finally yielded.

Before the cross was uprooted, children were said to have played before it, moving in a strange manner —a combination of subsob (fall forward) and bali (broken), which later became subli, the dance. After the priest said a prayer, the cross was uprooted. Binukalan continues to observe the old 3 May date of the Feast of the Holy Cross.

At the Binukalan Shrine, another program unfolded, featuring a luwa and performances of the subli. One was described as “ceremonial,” referring to its older ritual form, and was performed by students of Alitagtag Senior High School. Another, described as “festival,” presented a more modernized version used largely for public performance and entertainment, and was performed by students of Saint Bridget College.

The subli is believed to have precolonial roots as a ritual dance, performed as an act of devotion, thanksgiving, and supplication. Today, it is practiced in Alitagtag, Bauan, Agoncillo, Batangas City, San Pascual, and Santa Teresita in Batangas, often as devotion to patron saints. Some versions are accompanied by sung verses and musical instruments, especially wooden or bamboo clappers. Other, less explicitly religious versions have evolved into courtship dances.