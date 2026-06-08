AI remains helpful to contact centers—group

The same report forecasts further growth by about 2.80 percent to 1.73 million agents in 2026.

The CC-BPM's FTEs in 2025 accounted for about 89 percent of the overall FTEs of the entire information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) industry, which had an overall workforce of about 1.89 million employees in 2025, higher by 3.7 percent than 1.82 million employees in 2024.

The industry's FTEs volume is forecast to grow by about 2.6 percent in 2026.

In terms of revenue, the CC-BPM posted a 6.94 percent annual growth to $33.9 billion in 2025 from $31.7 billion in 2024, expected to grow by about 5.31 percent to $35.7 billion in 2026 amid the continuing adoption of AI technology in business processes and despite the economic challenges brought about by the continuing geopolitical tension in the Middle East, uncertainties in local politics, and risks in ever-changing policies and regulations in the Western countries.

The sector remains optimism that it would reach the $49 billion annual revenue set in the IT-BPM roadmap by 2028 (the industry is targeting a yearly revenue of $59 billion by that time).

Workforce growth in the sector is forecast to reach 2.3 million FTEs out of the 2.5 FTEs target of the whole IT-BPM industry in the 2028 roadmap.

"The employment growth in the CC-BPM sector and even the entire IT-BPM industry in 2025 counters the common notion that AI brings about job displacement," said Haidee Enriquez, CEO of Microsourcing and Beepo, and President CXAP.

"Through the sector's proactive approach to the evolving global landscape, we can confidently assert that the Philippines is ready to be recognized not only as a service destination, but as a customer experience leader in the AI era," she added.

With the integration of AI into important CC-BPM processes, emerging services have been evolving. Tasks related to marketing, procurement/ supply chain, CX consulting, customer journey mapping (CJM), and IT-enable and AI-augmented business processes are emerging, while established services are maturing like contact center, finance and accounting, human resources, industry-specific BPM, and trust and safety.

Meanwhile, emerging job roles include Gen AI Maintenance Officer, Prompt Engineer, AI Trainer or Supervisor, AI Content Strategies, CX AI Solutions Architect, and AI Ethicist.

Based on CXAP's 2026 Executive Survey that focused on 2025 performance assessments across the sector, the 'adoption of AI, automation, and emerging technologies' was the No. 3 growth driver across CC-BPM firms, following 'expansion of existing client accounts (No. 1) and 'new client acquisitions (No. 2).

Generative AI was identified as the top adopted technology followed by predictive analytics/ CX data tools, conversational AI/ chatbots, agentic AI, and robotic process automation (RPA). Talent readiness was ranked as the top constraint to scaling AI followed by cost, data quality, change management, and client demand. When it comes to most in-demand skills in 2025, AI/ Automation Skills topped the list, followed by digital and IT skills, customer relationship management, data analytics and reporting, and leadership/management.

CXAP's rebranding

To mark the sector's strong position in CX and AI integration, the 25-year-old organization of contact centers in the country rebranded to highlight the evolution, thus its new name, logo, and direction. It was formally announced during the recent Contact Islands, which carried the timely theme 'Reimagining CX, Shaping the World.'

“Today, we are delivering sophisticated, AI-enabled, multi-channel customer experience [CX] solutions to the world. Our people are no longer simply handling transactions. They are solving problems, building relationships, and creating value. As the industry evolved, we realized our industry evolved [as well]; we realized [that] our identity needed to evolve with it," said CXAP President Enriquez.

“Because no matter how advanced technology becomes, it is still human empathy, connection, and ingenuity that will continue to define exceptional customer experience. And as we move into this next chapter, we recognize that the future we are building will require all of us moving forward together,” Enriquez added.