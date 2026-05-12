Phl bosses all out for enterprise tech

Philippine chief executives are among the world’s most confident adopters of enterprise technology, with many rapidly reshaping leadership structures and operations to keep pace with accelerating business disruption, according to a new study by IBM.

The IBM Institute for Business Value study found that 80 percent of Philippine CEOs surveyed are comfortable using AI-generated insights to make major strategic decisions, surpassing the 64 percent global average. Meanwhile, 73 percent of Philippine executives believe operational and tactical decisions can be made faster and more effectively by AI than by people, compared to 57 percent globally.