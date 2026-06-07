Yearly reminder

There is something special about the start of every school year.

Long before the students return to their classrooms, there are people quietly preparing the way for them. Teachers arrange chairs, parents sweep hallways, volunteers paint walls, and community partners gather school supplies. It is a familiar scene that is repeated every year, yet it never fails to move me.

A week ago, I was invited by the Schools Division Office of Las Piñas to witness the kickoff activities for the opening of the new school year. The event was held at Las Piñas Elementary School Central as part of the annual Brigada Eskwela program.

As I walked around the campus, I saw teachers scrubbing floors, parents carrying paint buckets, students helping clean classrooms, and volunteers repairing school facilities. Several organizations donated learning materials and supplies for the children who would soon begin another year of education.

It was a beautiful display of generosity.

One group of volunteers spent the entire morning repainting worn-out chairs. A parent who had just finished work the night before still showed up to help clean classrooms. Business owners quietly donated notebooks and pencils without expecting recognition. These may seem like small acts, but together they create something powerful: hope.

Every drop of sweat represented a belief that our children deserve the best possible environment for learning.

Moments like these make me proud of our community. They remind me that generosity is not measured by the amount we give, but by the willingness to help wherever there is a need.

Yet alongside that pride is a feeling of concern.

For decades, Brigada Eskwela has become a yearly tradition across the country. It highlights the best qualities of Filipinos: bayanihan, volunteerism, and community spirit. But it also reminds us of a difficult reality. Many public schools continue to rely on donations, volunteer labor, and private sector assistance to address recurring needs before every school opening.