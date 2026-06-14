One Meralco Foundation backs Brigada Eskwela 2026

At Bagong Ilog Elementary School in Pasig City, volunteers from Meralco's Pasig Sector and Business Center turned over learning environment improvement materials and helped repaint school chairs as part of efforts to promote safer and more energy-efficient classrooms.

Similar activities were conducted in public schools in Marikina, Las Piñas, Sampaloc and Tondo in Manila, as well as in Dasmariñas, Tagaytay, Indang and Mendez in Cavite, Biñan in Laguna and Talisay in Batangas.

OMF said the initiative reflects its commitment to helping ensure that students and teachers return to safe, secure and learning-ready classrooms as the new school year begins.