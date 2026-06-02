DepEd reiterates no-collection policy as teachers continue to shoulder Brigada Eskwela costs

The department also stressed that its "No Collection Policy" remains in force, prohibiting schools from collecting mandatory fees or contributions for Brigada Eskwela, enrollment and other school-opening activities.

"School readiness must rely on available school funds, government assistance, institutional partnerships, and community volunteerism," DepEd said.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara acknowledged that many teachers voluntarily contribute resources to improve their classrooms but stressed that such expenditures should never be expected of them.

"Alam naming maraming guro ang kusang tumutulong dahil mahal nila ang kanilang mga estudyante at paaralan, at lubos natin itong pinahahalagahan," Angara said.

"Pero malinaw dapat na hindi sila inaatasang gumastos mula sa sariling bulsa. Responsibilidad nating gawing mas madali para sa teachers na magturo, hindi dagdagan ang kanilang pasanin," he added.

The reminder comes as teachers' groups continue to raise concerns over the financial burden associated with Brigada Eskwela, the annual school maintenance and preparation program held before the start of classes.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) earlier reported that 75 percent of teachers spent more than P5,000 from their own pockets for Brigada Eskwela and school-opening activities.

Based on the group's survey, teachers spent money on classroom repairs, cleaning supplies, learning materials, decorations, electrical fixtures and other maintenance requirements needed to make classrooms ready for students.

ACT said the findings underscore the disconnect between existing policies and conditions on the ground, where many teachers feel compelled to spend personal funds to address shortages and ensure that classrooms are functional by opening day.

The group has repeatedly called on the government to provide adequate funding for school maintenance and classroom needs, arguing that volunteerism should complement—not substitute for—state support.

For its part, DepEd said school heads have been directed to maximize the use of their Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) funds for legitimate operational costs, maintenance work and minor repairs.

According to the department, MOOE allocations are released directly to implementing-unit schools, while non-implementing schools receive logistical support through their respective Schools Division Offices.

DepEd also emphasized that Brigada Eskwela should be treated as a whole-of-community "bayanihan" initiative rather than a fundraising campaign.

The agency said it had coordinated with local government units, private-sector partners, civil society organizations and volunteers months before the program's launch to help support school readiness efforts.

To augment manpower for campus preparations, DepEd said it partnered with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to deploy around 240,000 workers under the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program.

The workers will assist in maintenance, cleaning and logistical operations in about 5,000 large and mega schools nationwide. The initiative is also expected to provide temporary employment opportunities to qualified parents and relatives of public school learners.

DepEd likewise pointed to Republic Act No. 11997, or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act, which grants annual teaching allowances to eligible public school teachers to help cover classroom supplies, instructional materials and other teaching-related expenses.

Angara said the department is also working to streamline administrative and financial support mechanisms to reduce burdens on teachers and allow them to focus on classroom instruction.

Classes for School Year 2026-2027 are set to open on 8 June, with millions of students expected to return to public schools across the country.