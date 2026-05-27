Vis-Min stars brace for fierce JPGT Bacolod battle

Camila Alvarez, Maxine Cabang, and Faith Frayco sit dangerously close with 14 points each, while Jayenne Mesina (12), Ana Marie Aguilar (10), Adrielle Avila (10), and Jia Ho (10) could all crash the top four party with a sweep of the Bacolod legs.

In the 11-14 division, Brittany Tamayo (40), Rafella Batican (34), Marqaela Dy (30) and Zuri Bagaloyos (24) currently hold the inside track. However, Isabella Espina is breathing down their necks with 22 points, while Eliana Dumalaog and Kimberly Barroquillo are lurking just behind with 20 points, ready to strike.

In the premier 15-18 class, Tashanah Balangauan paces the field with 30 points, closely followed by Precious Zaragosa and Zero Plete, who are tied at 27. Apple Gothiong currently holds the final spot with 24 points, but Lois Laine Go (20) and Mikela Guillermo (18) are charging hard to reclaim their ground.

While two dominant forces in the boys’ division have already punched their tickets to the Finals, the races behind them are absolute dogfights.

Three-leg winner Ethan Lago has secured his place in the 7-10 division finals with 45 points. Looking to join him are Lucas Revilleza and Stephen Clementer, who are in second and third with 36 and 25 points, respectively. Darren Ong currently holds fourth place with 20 points, but Marlou Langamin (16) and Thomas Ngo (14) are trailing close behind.

In the 11-14 division, Jared Saban leads the pack with 39 points. He is closely pursued by Ken Guillermo and Ralph Batican, who are tied at second with 37 points. Laurence Saban holds fourth with 29 points, but Mico Woo is hot on his heels with 28, setting the stage for a dramatic battle for the final championship spot.