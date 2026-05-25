Junior golfers gun for JPGT Finals spots

The chase for top honors and crucial ranking points reaches fever pitch as the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship unwraps on 1 to 3 June in Mexico, Pampanga, with the penultimate leg of the Luzon Series expected to produce the fiercest battles yet across all age-group divisions.
With only two stops left in the six-stage regional circuit, contenders from the 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 categories are under pressure to either solidify their positions or mount last-ditch bids for coveted spots in the North team that will face the South side in the Ryder Cup-style grand finals in August.
Every stroke and every finish will matter at Beverly Place, where the fight for ranking points is expected to be intense, particularly with several divisions still wide open and the top four spots in each category still up for grabs.
In the girls’ 7-10 division, Andrea Dee hopes to boost her drive for a finals berth as she chases a second leg victory after ruling the Summit Point stage. The rising talent from Quezon City currently ranks third with 27 points from two tournaments and needs one more start to satisfy the minimum three-tournament requirement for finals qualification.
Winter Serapio has already secured a berth in the finale after sweeping three legs for 45 points, while Jehanne Mendoza sits at No. 2 with 30 points. Tyly Bernardino, Elizabeth Laurel and Amiya Tablac remain firmly in contention with the final two Luzon legs still to be played, including the closing stop at Eagle Ridge on 17 to 19 June.
The boys’ 7-10 category also promises a spirited showdown, with Zoji Edoc aiming to strengthen his hold on second place behind overall leader and finalist Zach Guico. Fellow leg winner Kenzo Tan is likewise in the hunt at third, while Alexian Ching and Asher Abad seek strong finishes to improve their bids.
Lauro Delen, Matteo dela Cruz and Michael Matias are likewise expected to contend strongly in the 36-hole event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc..
Another key battleground will be the girls’ 11-14 division, where current top-ranked players Mavis Espedido and Cailey Gonzales brace for a challenge from Ronee Dungca, Tyra Garingalo, Kelsey Bernardino and Penelope Sy in what shapes up as another tightly contested race.