Junior golfers gun for JPGT Finals spots

The chase for top honors and crucial ranking points reaches fever pitch as the ICTSI Beverly Place Junior PGT Championship unwraps on 1 to 3 June in Mexico, Pampanga, with the penultimate leg of the Luzon Series expected to produce the fiercest battles yet across all age-group divisions.

With only two stops left in the six-stage regional circuit, contenders from the 7-10, 11-14 and 15-18 categories are under pressure to either solidify their positions or mount last-ditch bids for coveted spots in the North team that will face the South side in the Ryder Cup-style grand finals in August.

Every stroke and every finish will matter at Beverly Place, where the fight for ranking points is expected to be intense, particularly with several divisions still wide open and the top four spots in each category still up for grabs.