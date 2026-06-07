Two communists neutralized in Camarines Sur

According to the 901st Infantry Brigade, the 83rd Infantry (Matikas) Battalion recovered and seized two high caliber rifles: and M16; and a Galil Ace 22N cal. 5.56x45 IWI.

The collaboration between the local police and the 83IB assured that the two members of the Sub-Regional Committee 2 (SRC2) of the Bicol Regional Party Committee (BRPC) were neutralized.

The operation was conducted after the 83IB received an information from a concerned citizen about terrorists extorting money from residents of the said Barangay.

"Hindi na matiis ng mga lokal na tao ang mga banta, kaya nagsumbong sa awtoridad na naging sanhi ng engkuwentro," the 83IB stated.

The successful operation against the terrorist group is due to the strengthened Integrated Territorial Defense System (ITDS) from the collaboration between the local government, police, military, and the masses.

Brig. Gen. Emil J. Cruz, Commander of the 901st Infantry Brigade said that the unified strength of the military and police led to the success of the operation.

"Ang tagumpay na ito ay patunay na tuloy-tuloy ang laban ng gobyerno laban sa komunistang teroristang grupo—hindi tayo titigil hangga't may natitirang grupo sa ating rehiyon, upang masiguro natin ang seguridad ng mga tao at komunidad sa Camarines Sur," he added.