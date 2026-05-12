Top rebel leader neutralized in Surigao del Sur encounter

NEMRC 2nd Deputy Secretary and Commanding Officer Edilberto Daval was neutralized while security member Jaymark Bada Lamela was arrested. Authorities also confiscated a Tavor TAR-21 assault rifle, and an R4 rifle from the encounter site.

The NEMRC is a division of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA).

During a series of encounters beforehand, the authorities also neutralized CTG members including the wife of Daval, Lucena Canda at an encounter on April 17, 2026.

According to 401st Infantry Brigade Acting Commander Col. Glenn Joy U. Aynera, “This development marks the continuing collapse of the CTG’s leadership and operational capability in NEMRC.”

“The neutralization of key CTG personalities disrupts their remaining network and reflects the effectiveness of sustained military operations and strong community support in maintaining peace and security in the region,” Aynera added.

The official furthered, “We continue to call on the remaining CTG members to abandon the armed struggle and return peacefully to the folds of the law while they still have the chance. The government is ready to assist them thru various reintegration programs so they can rebuild their lives & reunite with their families.”