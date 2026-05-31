Army recovers CTG arms cache in Samar hinterlands

Recovered from the site were two AK-47 assault rifles with two magazines, two M16A1 rifles, and an M203 grenade launcher.

The Army said the recovery underscores the continued weakening of the CTG's armed capability in Samar and reflects the growing support of local communities for government peace and development initiatives.

Military officials noted that sustained security operations, coupled with the loss of community support, have forced insurgents to conceal or abandon weapons and other war materiel.

The operation was made possible through information provided by former rebels and local residents, whose cooperation has helped authorities locate enemy assets, prevent attacks, and protect communities from violence.

According to the Army, the increasing refusal of communities to provide sanctuary, recruits, logistical support, and intelligence to insurgents has significantly reduced the CTG's ability to sustain operations in Samar.

The military added that improved security conditions have enabled local governments and national agencies to implement infrastructure, livelihood, education, and healthcare programs without interference from armed groups.