Prime Infra supports Brigada Eskwela with digital, facility upgrades across host communities

Prime Infra Foundation (PIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Prime Infra, the infrastructure and investment arm of the Razon Group, provided P8.1 million in support for the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela initiative for school year 2026 to 2027, helping advance quality education for Filipino learners.

This year’s cash donation covered more than 11,000 beneficiaries, including students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel across 40 schools in host communities throughout Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga and Cebu City.

From 1 to 5 June, PIF led the Brigada Eskwela initiatives with the support of Prime Infra employees and volunteers across subsidiaries such as Ahunan Power, Manila Water, Olympia Violago Water and Power, Prime Solar and Prime Waste. The efforts prioritized digital access, sustainability, and educational infrastructure upgrades.