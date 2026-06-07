Prime Infra supports Brigada Eskwela with digital, facility upgrades across host communities

Prime Infra Foundation (PIF), the corporate social responsibility arm of Prime Infra, the infrastructure and investment arm of the Razon Group, provided P8.1 million in support for the Department of Education’s Brigada Eskwela initiative for school year 2026 to 2027, helping advance quality education for Filipino learners.
This year’s cash donation covered more than 11,000 beneficiaries, including students, teachers, and non-teaching personnel across 40 schools in host communities throughout Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Pampanga and Cebu City.
From 1 to 5 June, PIF led the Brigada Eskwela initiatives with the support of Prime Infra employees and volunteers across subsidiaries such as Ahunan Power, Manila Water, Olympia Violago Water and Power, Prime Solar and Prime Waste. The efforts prioritized digital access, sustainability, and educational infrastructure upgrades.
PIF integrated Starlink satellite internet connectivity to 12 schools in Pakil, Laguna for improved access to digital learning resources, to support technology enabled education, and to promote digital literacy. The foundation donated learning hubs with computers and upgraded existing solar power systems in partner schools in Rizal to support a better learning environment for students while ensuring a stable electricity supply.
In Cavite, the foundation donated a multi-purpose vehicle and other school equipment to support school operations and activities. Essential learning and operational resources, including computers, laptops, printers, desks, chairs, armchairs, school supplies and hygiene, and medical kits, were also distributed to support public schools across Cebu City and Pampanga.
Meanwhile, in Tanauan, Batangas, the foundation helped with the repairs and construction of covered walkways, as well as the cleaning, repainting, and refurbishment of classrooms and school buildings.
“This school year, we ramped up our efforts to bridge the digital and infrastructural gaps in schools across our host communities to ensure that Filipino students have all the resources necessary for a conducive learning environment, helping them become future-ready,” PIF said. Since 2022, PIF’s support for the annual Brigada Eskwela program has reached more than 47,000 beneficiaries. This year’s Brigada Eskwela theme, “Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman,” highlights the importance of collaboration between community stakeholders and private institutions in ensuring that schools are safe, well maintained, and conducive to learning.