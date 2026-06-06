Gov’t boosts Brigada Eskwela drive

Rommil M. Cagas, supervising labor and employment officer of DOLE-Lanao del Norte, said the initiative follows directives from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino.

For beneficiaries, the program serves both as livelihood assistance and support for rebuilding schools damaged by typhoon “Basyang.”

Schools Division Superintendent Jonathan S. Dela Peña of Department of Education (DepEd)-Iligan said Brigada Eskwela embodies the spirit of bayanihan, bringing together government agencies, private groups, parents and communities to prepare schools for the new academic year.

During the kickoff at Tominobo National High School, the city government led by Mayor Frederick W. Siao turned over a newly constructed school building funded through the Special Education Fund. School supply packages were also distributed under the Batang Aktibo at May Galing program.

“The goal is to ensure continuous learning and minimize disruptions brought about by challenges in our community,” Siao said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) launched its Optometric Services Benefit Package under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program, the first rollout of the initiative in Northern Mindanao.

PhilHealth-10 Regional Vice President Delio II A. Aseron said the package covers eye examinations and prescription eyeglasses for children aged 0 to 15 with vision problems.

The program will be implemented through accredited healthcare providers, with Centeno Optometry Clinic serving as the first partner facility in the region. Students identified through school screenings will be referred for assessment and provided eyeglasses when needed.