More than 3 million 4Ps beneficiaries join Brigada Eskwela

Speaking at Bagong Silangan High School in Quezon City, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said the participation of 4Ps beneficiaries demonstrates their commitment to giving back to their communities despite receiving government assistance.

“Activities like this are important to show that even though they are receiving financial assistance from the government, they are also part of the solution to the everyday problems of communities and schools,” Gatchalian said.

“This is their way of giving back for the assistance they receive from the government,” he added.

The DSWD chief noted that 4Ps beneficiaries regularly volunteer not only during Brigada Eskwela but also in government-led feeding programs.

“They are the ones helping to prepare, serve food, and wash the dishes. They are given various tasks. There are also vegetable gardens in schools where produce is harvested for feeding programs. Wherever we go, our 4Ps beneficiaries are part of school life,” Gatchalian said.

The DSWD said it will continue working with partner agencies, local government units and community stakeholders to strengthen human capital development programs and ensure Filipino children have access to quality education and safe learning environments.