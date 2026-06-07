PNP backs PBBM directive boosting nationwide anti-crime campaign

"The Philippine National Police fully supports the directive of Malacañang and remains committed to working closely with all government agencies to strengthen our anti-crime efforts and ensure safer communities nationwide," Nartatez said.

The Palace previously ordered government bodies to back crime prevention initiatives to improve public safety and bolster community resilience.

The directive was issued through Memorandum Circular 120, which Executive Secretary Ralph Recto signed 21 May and officials released 6 June.

The circular directs national agencies and local governments to assist the National Police Commission (Napolcom) in implementing the 2026 National Crime Prevention Program.

The 2026 program is a comprehensive initiative that focuses on boosting community-based crime prevention, modernizing law enforcement tools and digital systems, and improving coordination across the criminal justice system.

It also aims to strengthen law enforcement capability and professionalism, establish a national crime prevention knowledge management system, and support governance reforms, data compatibility and institutional integrity.

The Napolcom will lead the program alongside the PNP, local governments and partner agencies.

"This directive reinforces the whole-of-government approach in addressing criminality. The PNP stands ready to enhance coordination, intelligence sharing, and law enforcement operations to protect the public," Nartatez said.

He also ordered police units nationwide to synchronize their local operations with the palace directive, including tighter coordination between regional offices and national support units.