Plastic fantastic: Collected plastic trash used as chairs in Malolos school

School officials said the plastic materials were gathered by students and teachers through waste collection drives conducted last year.

The first 46 chairs produced from the recycled plastic were manufactured with the assistance of the City of Malolos Environment and Natural Resources Office and were officially installed in one of the school's 18 classrooms during Brigada Eskwela 2026.

The initiative supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure schools are ready for the opening of classes while promoting a cleaner and more sustainable learning environment.

It also forms part of broader government efforts to improve school facilities and provide students with a safe, orderly and conducive space for learning.

The Philippines continues to face a shortage of classroom furniture in public schools, forcing many students to share desks or attend classes as "aisle learners" due to a lack of seats.

Recycled plastic school chairs, produced by local social enterprises and upcycling companies, are made from single-use plastics such as food wrappers, bottles and sachets. Each armchair diverts an estimated 18 to 33 kilograms of plastic waste from landfills and waterways while providing durable and termite-resistant classroom furniture.