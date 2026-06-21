This relentless dreamer cleans the world’s oceans

Defying doubts and rejection

From the start, the odds were stacked against him. The idea of cleaning the oceans was widely considered impossible. Slat remembers sending emails to hundreds of companies after launching The Ocean Cleanup. Only one responded — and not with encouragement.

“The person said it was a terrible idea,” he recalled. “They told me to go back to school.”

Yet rejection did little to slow him down. In fact, Slat believes his youth may have been one of his greatest advantages.

“I didn’t know how hard it would be,” he admitted with a laugh.

Turning failure into progress

What he imagined might take five years and a few million dollars ultimately required far more time, money and perseverance. The first eight years of The Ocean Cleanup were spent largely on research and development. Teams conducted measurements across oceans and rivers, tested technologies and repeatedly encountered setbacks.

Some failures were dramatic. Early systems broke apart under the force of the ocean. Others simply failed to collect plastic.

For many entrepreneurs, such disappointments might have marked the end of the road. For Slat, they became opportunities to learn.

“At The Ocean Cleanup, we see failures not as failures, but as unscheduled learning opportunities,” he explained.

That philosophy reveals much about his leadership style. Rather than becoming discouraged by mistakes, Slat views them as essential steps toward progress. He remains focused on the destination while staying flexible about the path to get there.

Building solutions that deliver results

The approach has paid off.

Today, The Ocean Cleanup has removed massive quantities of plastic from waterways and oceans, collecting the equivalent weight of several Eiffel Towers. Its systems are already preventing significant amounts of plastic from reaching the sea, and the organization continues to expand globally.

Central to Slat’s success is his belief that solving environmental problems requires more than good intentions — it demands innovation backed by data and execution.